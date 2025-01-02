© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
La Niña makes her presence felt on a dry Central Coast

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published January 2, 2025 at 2:57 PM PST
We could get some light rain today around the Central Coast, but overall it’s been an unusually dry rainy season.

Public works data shows that, depending on the location, San Luis Obispo County has received just 12% to 26% of its average seasonal rainfall at this point in the year.

Meanwhile, the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor said all of Santa Barbara County and the southern portion of SLO County are “abnormally dry.”

After two years of above-average rainfall, water supplies on the Central Coast are generally in good shape. However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Kittell said the persistent dryness raises fire risks; rains that would normally dampen vegetation haven’t arrived.

“A lot of the plants are still very dry, so just be careful with anything that might start a fire— fireworks, campfires,” Kittell said.

Kittell said we are going through a La Niña weather event. That’s when the Pacific Ocean cools, altering typical rain patterns. This year, it has shifted rain away from the Central Coast and toward the Pacific Northwest, according to NOAA.

According to Kittell, there are no significant storms on the immediate horizon for the Central Coast.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
