SLO County gears up for stormy weather

With several days of rainy weather expected, San Luis Obispo County officials are making preparations.

Winter storms in recent years have brought heavy downpours and severe flooding to the region. Scott Milner, with the SLO County Office of Emergency Services, said that’s why their goal is to make local infrastructure more storm-resistant.

“Our county public works department has been out clearing out storm drains and also removing sediment and doing vegetation management, and they've also done quite a bit of work on our Arroyo Grande Creek levee that had problems a couple years ago,” Milner said.

The Arroyo Grande Creek levee burst open from 2023 winter storms.

Milner said residents can also prepare for upcoming storms by packing an emergency kit stocked with essentials including food, water, flashlights, and batteries. Clearing gutters and storm drains is also recommended.