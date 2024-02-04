Storm causes Governor Gavin Newsom to issue State of Emergency for SLO and Santa Barbara Counties

Heavy rain and strong winds on the central coast prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to proclaim State of Emergencies for some California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and high winds to the central coast Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties until 12a.m. Tuesday.

Evacuation orders were issued for people who live along waterways near the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn areas Saturday.

The evacuation order also includes people who live near Sycamore Creek in the City of Santa Barbara.

San Luis Obispo County emergency officials advise people to stay away from Fisherman’s Beach and Olde Port Beach at Port San Luis Harbor. The areas are closed due to hazardous surf, rising tide and boats on the beach.

Limekiln, Hearst San Simeon, and Gaviota State Parks are also closed, along with Refugio, and El Capitan State Beaches.

Meanwhile, a shelter in place has been lifted for people living near The Pike, between Garfield Place and Gaynfair Terrace.

At approximately 12p.m. an energized power line fell over in the Arroyo Grande neighborhood, endangering local residents. But, access to The Pike is now open again.

Representatives with utility company, Pacific Gas and Electric remind people to stay away from downed power lines.

A high wind warning remains in place until 10p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service urges people to be aware of their surroundings, and to not drive on flooded roads.

More information on storm preparedness is at PrepareSLO.org.

