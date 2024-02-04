Storm causes power line to fall in Arroyo Grande, County officials issue shelter in place in area

Heavy rain and high winds blew over an energized power line in Arroyo Grande, near The Pike, between Garfield Place and Gaynfair Terrace. County officials issued a shelter in place for the area, meaning people should stay indoors until conditions are clear.

A flood watch remains in place until 4p.m. Tuesday.

Damaging gusts of wind up to 65 miles per hour are expected to last until 10 p.m Sunday.

Meanwhile, central coast foothills and the Santa Lucia Range are expected to face damaging gusts up to 80 miles per hour until 10 p.m. Sunday.

More than 22,000 people in San Luis Obispo County do not have power as of 1p.m., according to Pacific, Gas and Electric.

More emergency storm information is at readySLO.org.

