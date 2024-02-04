© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Storm causes power line to fall in Arroyo Grande, County officials issue shelter in place in area

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published February 4, 2024 at 1:15 PM PST
High winds and heavy rain caused power lines to fall over in Arroyo Grande on The Pike. Officials warn people to take extreme caution in the area.
County of San Luis Obispo/Twitter
High winds and heavy rain caused power lines to fall over in Arroyo Grande on The Pike. Officials warn people to take extreme caution in the area.

Heavy rain and high winds blew over an energized power line in Arroyo Grande, near The Pike, between Garfield Place and Gaynfair Terrace. County officials issued a shelter in place for the area, meaning people should stay indoors until conditions are clear.

A flood watch remains in place until 4p.m. Tuesday.

Damaging gusts of wind up to 65 miles per hour are expected to last until 10 p.m Sunday.

Meanwhile, central coast foothills and the Santa Lucia Range are expected to face damaging gusts up to 80 miles per hour until 10 p.m. Sunday.

More than 22,000 people in San Luis Obispo County do not have power as of 1p.m., according to Pacific, Gas and Electric.

More emergency storm information is at readySLO.org.
Tags
Environment and Energy atmospheric riverNational Weather Serviceshelter in placeCity of Arroyo Grandepower lines
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content
Load More