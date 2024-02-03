Incoming storm causes evacuation orders and school closures in Santa Barbara County

An incoming atmospheric river prompted Santa Barbara County to issue evacuation orders and school closures.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from 1a.m. Sunday to 4p.m. Tuesday.

Now, county officials are asking people who live along waterways near the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn areas to leave their property now.

The evacuation order also includes people who live near Sycamore Creek in the City of Santa Barbara.

Strong winds up to 65 miles per hour are expected to begin at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, central coast foothills and the Santa Lucia Range are expected to face damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday the Santa Barbara School District will be fully closed Monday due to the storm. District officials are expected to announce Monday whether they will reopen Tuesday.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District also cancelled classes and activities Monday.

People are advised to not drive while it is dark or raining.

If you choose not to evacuate, Santa Barbara County officials say to be prepared to sustain yourself for multiple days.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Wake Center, located at 300 North Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

More information on how to prepare for the storm in Santa Barbara County is at readysbc.org.