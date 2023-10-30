Vegetation fire causes evacuation orders around SLO High School

Evacuations are underway in San Luis Obispo due to a fire that is burning behind San Luis Obispo High School.

The high school is being evacuated, as well as residents south of Lizzie Street, east of Fixlini Street and north of Bishop Street.

The fire is currently about fifty acres and growing.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department says additional ground and air resources have been ordered to help fight the fire, which broke out around 2:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of San Luis Drive above San Luis Obispo High School.

Emergency personnel are going door-to-door notifying people in the area to evacuate and fire officials are taking a look at evacuation zones and plan to release more information on those shortly.

