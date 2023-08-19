Fire burns thousands of acres near New Cuyama, causing Highway 166 closure and evacuation orders

The Plant Fire broke out on the west side of New Cuyama at around 1:20 pm Saturday, causing evacuation orders and a stretch of highway 166 to close.

According to Santa Barbara County fire officials, the blaze is at 0% containment and has burned about 5,500 acres as of 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Watch Duty, a wildfire alert service, about 50 homes are threatened in the Wasioja Canyon area. Evacuation orders were issued for people living south of Highway 166, from Aliso Canyon Rd to Cottonwood Rd.

The California Highway Patrol also shut down Highway 166 from Highway 101 to New Cuyama. CalTrans says there’s no estimate for the re-opening.

Meanwhile, fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

