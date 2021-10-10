-
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted to deny an ExxonMobil proposal to temporarily transport oil along Highways 101 and 166, despite…
The Alamo Fire burned for two weeks near the Twitchell Dam east of Santa Maria. On Thursday, CalFire reported firefighters have totally contained the…
San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health Services now says an intense thunderstorm was responsible for Monday's oil spill near Cuyama off Highway 166.…
Central Coast Investigators are working with federal agencies to follow up on an emergency plane landing Friday morning in southern San Luis Obispo…