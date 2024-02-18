Storm brings heavy rain and high surf to central coast, flooding causes HWY 1 to close near Orcutt

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and high surf to the central coast Sunday night. The National Weather Service warned people across the region to prepare for a worst case scenario.

As of 6:20p.m., flooding caused Highway 1 to shut down near the Orcutt and Santa Maria area. The highway is closed from Solomon Road to Black Road. CalTrans representatives said it’s likely to open soon after the rain ends.

Meanwhile, evacuation warnings are in place near creeks and areas with burn scars.

An evacuation warning was issued in south Monterey County for the downslope parts of the River Fire Burn Scar. It includes Berry Drive, Pine Canyon Road, 800 Black River Road, Limekiln Road and Parker Road.

In Santa Barbara County, evacuation warnings are in place for people who live along waterways near the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn areas.

The evacuation warnings include properties near Sycamore and Mission Creeks in the City of Santa Barbara.

The National Weather Service also issued a High Surf Warning in San Luis Obispo Countyand a High Surf Advisory in Santa Barbara County.

Waves 14 to 20 feet high are expected to continue in San Luis Obispo County until Tuesday, with the highest surf expected to happen Monday night on southwest facing beaches.

Meanwhile, waves could reach 12 feet in Santa Barbara County, according to the weather service. The agency warns minor coastal flooding could happen during morning high tides in both counties.

The weather service says, as of 8:20p.m., rainfall rates are increasing from 0.30 to 0.50 inches per hour across Santa Barbara and adjacent communities, including the Santa Ynez Range.

Emergency updates are at readySBC.org for Santa Barbara County residents, emergencyslo.org for SLO County residents and here for Monterey County residents.

