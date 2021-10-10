-
Areas around the Central Coast may experience flooding in the coming week, with record amounts of rainfall expected. Here is a list of where you can pick…
-
A major storm system is on its way to the Central Coast bringing with it a lot of rain. The storm is expected to mainly batter Northern California,…
-
A series of storms are hitting the Central Coast this week, which means we could see flooding.The National Weather Service said Central Coast residents,…
-
A High Surf Warning issued Friday by the National Weather Service was in effect along the Central Coast through Saturday morning, and a High Surf Advisory…
-
The federal government wants you to check your risk for flooding as California is likely to be hit with a series of large rain storms this winter. FEMA…