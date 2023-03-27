Local nonprofits awarded $6000 from Community Foundation San Luis Obispo’s Disaster Support Fund

The atmospheric river storms this year have ravaged homes and businesses across San Luis Obispo County. The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County recently activated its Disaster Support Fund to help local nonprofits support flood victims.

The Community Foundation is awarding Los Osos Cares and the Link Family resource Center a $6,000 grant to provide aid to those affected by the floods.

Director of Grants & Programs for the Community Foundation Cassandra Kartashov said the Foundation chose these two organizations for their dedication in helping residents and business owners get back on their feet.

“It's really incredible to see how much of their heart and soul they give to this work and want to make sure that people not only recover from the storm but come back more resilient,” Kartashov said.

The Link Family Resource Center is providing emergency assistance and resources to families affected by the storms. Executive Director Lisa Fraser said the grant allows the Center to respond to families quickly without depending on government funding programs.

“Our Community Foundation in San Luis Obispo County has stepped up to the plate to make this a very accessible way, and the funds allow us to have that autonomy,” Fraser said. “And we can respond swiftly without a lot of bureaucracy.”

Los Osos Cares is also using the funding to support underrepresented residents, especially those who don’t qualify for government assistance.

“A lot of people feel really lost when all this happens. I mean, you have to leave your house right away,” Los Osos Cares Executive Director Linda Quesenberry said. “You don't know what you're coming back to; you don't know what the next move is going to be.”

Quesenberry said she’s grateful to help residents and business owners shoulder the burden of storm damage.

“I think the most rewarding thing is to let them know that there is somebody there to help them,” Quesenberry said.

The Community Foundation says their Disaster Support Fund will continue to provide grants to nonprofits as storm recovery continues.