Central Coast News

Another heavy storm leads to evacuations and damage in Central Coast communities

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez,
Amanda Wernik
Published March 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM PDT
Screenshot 2023-03-22 at 3.11.43 PM.png
emergencyslo.org
/
SLO County has issued an evacuation warning for parts of Oceano, as it already has several times this year.

Another heavy storm on the Central Coast has led to evacuation warnings and damage to some properties.

San Luis Obispo County has issued evacuation warnings for Oceano residents living around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon which are still in place. Residents are being asked to remain cautious and prepare for flooding.

SLO County officials are monitoring Lopez Reservoir, which they said is nearly 1% away from spilling over as of this afternoon. The county said once the reservoir reaches capacity, heavy rain could cause it to flow into the Arroyo Grande Creek.

High creek levels have led to flooding in that area in the past, so officials are urging residents to be prepared in case it happens again.

Scott Jalbert is with SLO County’s Office of Emergency Services.

“There’s always a potential for debris flow from the material in the creek that could cause problems that could expedite flooding issues," Jalbert said.

The public can monitor the Lopez Reservoir at wr.slocountywater.org.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County is experiencing damage from this heavy rain as well.

Last night multiple houses were damaged in a Carpinteria mobile home park called, The Sandpiper. High winds damaged about 26 residences at the park and officials say the number is growing as they continue to inspect.

Local officials are urging residents to drive safely and use caution.

Kelly Hubbard is the Emergency Management Office Director for Santa Barbara County.

"It is our understanding that there is no damages directly to the living areas of any properties but some exterior damages to some properties," Hubbard said.

Hubbard urged residents to judge safety conditions for themselves, even if the National Weather Service has not issued official warnings for their areas.

“It's really important that residents are just paying attention to what's going on around them and make decisions on whether or not to take cover or protective action, like going into an interior room if they're home," she said.

For more storm updates, check readysbc.org for Santa Barbara County, emergencyslo.org for SLO County, and weather.gov for region-wide weather forecasts.

storm
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez is a general assignment reporter at KCBX News. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an Associate Producer on the TahoeLand podcast.
Gabriela Fernandez
Amanda Wernik
Amanda Wernik is a reporter and substitute announcer at KCBX. She graduated from Cal Poly with a BS in Journalism. During her time at Cal Poly, she worked as a news anchor for KCPR Radio and as an intern for the CJ Silas Show on ESPN Radio. Amanda enjoys surfing, reading, playing with her dog, traveling, and fronting her own rock band, Kiwi Kannibal.
Amanda Wernik
