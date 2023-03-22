Another heavy storm leads to evacuations and damage in Central Coast communities

Another heavy storm on the Central Coast has led to evacuation warnings and damage to some properties.

San Luis Obispo County has issued evacuation warnings for Oceano residents living around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon which are still in place. Residents are being asked to remain cautious and prepare for flooding.

SLO County officials are monitoring Lopez Reservoir, which they said is nearly 1% away from spilling over as of this afternoon. The county said once the reservoir reaches capacity, heavy rain could cause it to flow into the Arroyo Grande Creek.

High creek levels have led to flooding in that area in the past, so officials are urging residents to be prepared in case it happens again.

Scott Jalbert is with SLO County’s Office of Emergency Services.

“There’s always a potential for debris flow from the material in the creek that could cause problems that could expedite flooding issues," Jalbert said.

The public can monitor the Lopez Reservoir at wr.slocountywater.org.

The EVACUATION WARNING remains in place today for Oceano residents near the AG Levee due to the potential for continued heavy rain. We are monitoring Lopez Reservoir, which is approx 1 ft from the spillway. You can monitor the reservoir from home at https://t.co/ZkLhQJmQW4. pic.twitter.com/QiDsL5ejG8 — SLO County OES (@slocountyoes) March 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County is experiencing damage from this heavy rain as well.

Last night multiple houses were damaged in a Carpinteria mobile home park called, The Sandpiper. High winds damaged about 26 residences at the park and officials say the number is growing as they continue to inspect.

Local officials are urging residents to drive safely and use caution.

Kelly Hubbard is the Emergency Management Office Director for Santa Barbara County.

"It is our understanding that there is no damages directly to the living areas of any properties but some exterior damages to some properties," Hubbard said.

Hubbard urged residents to judge safety conditions for themselves, even if the National Weather Service has not issued official warnings for their areas.

“It's really important that residents are just paying attention to what's going on around them and make decisions on whether or not to take cover or protective action, like going into an interior room if they're home," she said.

For more storm updates, check readysbc.org for Santa Barbara County, emergencyslo.org for SLO County, and weather.gov for region-wide weather forecasts.