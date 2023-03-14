Central Coast hit with second atmospheric river of the month

The Central Coast is in the middle of the second atmospheric river in one month. The National Weather Service issued flood watches and wind advisories across Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties through tomorrow morning.

The NWS expects the rain to continue throughout the day until tomorrow morning.

In Santa Barbara County, areas along the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire burn scars are under an evacuation order. Residents in the area are being asked to leave now in case roads become impassable due to the storm.

Residents can check readysbc.org for detail information of the affected areas.

In San Luis Obispo County, areas of Oceano, Cayucos, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Morro Bay and Paso Robles are under evacuation warnings. But, many of those could be updated to orders throughout the day. Officials urge people in vulnerable areas to pay attention to alerts so they know if or when that happens.

There are interactive maps of storm updates, local evacuation warnings and orders at emergencyslo.org.

The leading edge of another atmospheric river has arrived and is expected to bring us not only heavy rain throughout the day today but high winds. A shelter is open today at the #SLOCounty Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue in #SLO for anyone displaced by flooding. pic.twitter.com/PysOVxHNKf — County of SLO (@CountyofSLO) March 14, 2023

In Monterey County there are evacuation warnings for areas along the Salinas River, and the community of Pajaro where a levee broke and caused major flooding last week.

Rachel Dion is the Emergency Services Coordinator for San Luis Obispo County. She said SLO County residents can find emergency shelter at the SLO Veterans Hall.

“Any resident who has been affected by the storms and needs to stay in the shelter is welcome, as well as their pets. If anyone needs transportation assistance and getting to the shelter, they can call our phone assistance center. We will coordinate transportation to pick them up and take them there.”

Dion said while there are several areas in the county under evacuation warnings, the county’s main priority right now is the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee in Oceano.

"From the county standpoint, the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee down in Oceano is kind of our biggest concern area for this particular storm. The channel is a lot more full going into the storm than we've seen previously. So that's kind of the area that we're really really watching at this time," she said.

Dion said the county is coordinating with partner agencies to prevent heavy impact across surrounding communities.