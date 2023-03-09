Another atmospheric river comes to the Central Coast

Update: 4:30p.m.

SLO County has issued an evacuation order to go into effect at 8p.m. for Oceano residents south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee including all areas south of the Creek Channel for one mile and west of Highway 1.

The county said forecasted rain amounts are expected to fill the channel and potentially overtop the south levee. An interactive map of the area under the evacuation order is available on ReadySLO.org.

emergencyslo.org / The evacuation order for Oceano.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Oceano Community Center on 1425 19th St. RVs can park overnight at the community center.

There will also be a Red Cross Shelter open at 6p.m. on the Cal Poly Campus Crandall Hall on 1 Grand Ave in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome at the shelter.

Meanwhile, a non-mandatory evacuation warning remains in place for residents north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and near the Oceano Lagoon. The county said if evacuations become necessary in these areas, emergency officials will use notification methods as appropriate such as Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse telephone notification system and social media.

The County Phone Assistance Center is at (805) 543-2444.

Original post: 4p.m.

The Central Coast is experiencing more stormy weather. The National Weather Service has placed San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties under flood watch, and areas around the Central Coast are under evacuation warnings.

An atmospheric river storm system is expected to bring several inches of rain to the area. The flood warning says Northwest SLO County is especially at risk and could see up to 10 inches of rain.

Officials say the weather may cause dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This could lead to street flooding and highway closures. Emergency officials advise residents to stay home and not drive.

nws.gov / The National Weather Service's seven-day flood hazard outlook for the Central Coast

There’s also an evacuation warning for Oceano residents around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon. SLO County’s Office of Emergency Services says residents in these areas should prepare for possible flooding and evacuation.



These areas of Oceano are not under a mandatory order at this point, but SLO County said it’s highly likely one will be issued in those areas based on projected rainfall. Residents can prepare to evacuate by filling up gas tanks and gathering clothes, food, medications and other belongings.

If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will use wireless emergency alerts, reverse telephone notification systems and social media to notify residents.

Some parts of Monterey County are also under evacuation warnings including near the Carmel and Arroyo Seco Rivers.

Meanwhile, the City of San Luis Obispo says they’re preparing for the storm’s peak tomorrow. The city has closed the intersection of Marsh & Higuera Street because of anticipated flooding.

The Highway 101 on-ramp, off-ramp and the intersection will be closed until further notice.

Evacuation warnings in Oceano

South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee;

• All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Hwy 1

North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

• All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and south of Beach St., and north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel west of 19th St. south of Ocean St.; and south of Pier Ave and west of Highway 1.

Area around the Oceano Lagoon including:

• South of Pier Ave. to the ocean

• North and East of Strand Way & River Ave.

• East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Ave.

County emergency information website:

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Barbara County

Monterey County