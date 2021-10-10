evacuation

-
All evacuations have been lifted in Santa Barbara County even as firefighters—and the rain—continue to work on putting out the Cave Fire, which started…
An analysis of how Santa Barbara County responded to the December 2017 Thomas Fire and January 9, 2018 Debris Flow was delivered to the Board of…
Heavy rainfall triggered destructive mudslides in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, around 2 a.m. on January 9. Officials confirm at least 21 people died…
A Cal Poly dorm is closed for the next several months due to a recent mudslide behind the building. 275 student residents of Fremont Hall are moving out…
NEW UPDATE: See updated story hereUPDATE: 5:47 p.m.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is just one of several agencies investigating a bomb threat…
UPDATE: Aug. 18, 2015 at 6:29 p.m.Weather conditions on Tuesday again gave the Cuesta Fire added strength as it expanded to 2500 acres. CAL FIRE Public…