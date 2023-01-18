Central Coast counties now approved for direct federal assistance after storm

San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara Counties are now on the list of California counties under a major disaster declaration from this month’s storms. President Biden added them yesterday after local elected officials pushed for more direct aid to the Central Coast.

The declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to provide individuals and business direct assistance for post-storm recovery. It can support repairs, replacement work, crisis counseling and more.

Biden’s original announcement covered Santa Cruz, Merced and Sacramento Counties. Now the Central Coast counties are all on that list.

Rachel Dion is SLO County’s Emergency Services Coordinator. She said she didn’t expect the federal government to approve this level of FEMA aid so quickly.

“It turns out based on lobbying from our local board and politicians as well as documentation that we had already provided them, with photo and video and numbers for how many people were affected, that they were ready to approve us for individual assistance without actually going out and touring everything,” Dion said.

“So, we are very excited — it was a little unexpected and it was a great surprise.”

Dion said Central Coast residents can now work directly with FEMA to report damage and ask for assistance, instead of going through county websites like emergencyslo.org .

Screenshot/DisasterAssistance.gov / Central Coast residents can visit DisasterAssistance.gov to see if they qualify for FEMA assistance.

“So there's actually a website and it's DisasterAssistance.gov , and there's also a 1-800 number they can call. It’s 1-800-621-3362. So both of those methods you can utilize to apply for assistance," Dion said.

There is also an app where people can communicate with FEMA directly.

Dion said FEMA will likely give assistance to local residents in three main ways: rental payments for people displaced from their homes, grants for home repairs and low-interest loans to cover losses.

“Also, we are planning on actually bringing FEMA out and establishing what we call a disaster recovery center where we'll actually have locations where people can go and talk to representatives from FEMA. So that's something we're in the process of working on right now.”

If you experienced damage from the storm, you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov to find out if you’re eligible for federal aid.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders and warnings are now lifted across the Central Coast, including areas in Oceano where residents can now return to their homes.