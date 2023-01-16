Storm update: Highway 1 in Big Sur unstable, some evacuation warnings lifted and rain almost over

SLO County lifts evacuation warnings in Los Osos, but others remain

The Central Coast has weathered the worst of the winter storm. There are still road closures, lingering threats and widespread damage, but some evacuation warnings are now lifted.

Yesterday, San Luis Obispo County lifted its evacuation warnings for residents in parts of Los Osos. Residents in the Montana Way neighborhoods, El Dorado St, and Marianela Lane were issued a non-mandatory evacuation warning on Saturday, which is now over.

Still, there are damaged and destroyed homes in the area from flood damage.

Meanwhile, there are still areas under evacuation orders and warnings in SLO County in Oceano near the Arroyo Grande Creek and Oceano Lagoon. Maps of that area are available at emergencyslo.org.

emergencyslo.org / Areas near the Arroyo Grande Channel are still under evacuation orders.

Evacuation orders for burn scar areas in south Santa Barbara County were also lifted last week, with no major injuries or deaths reported.

Highway 1 unstable on Big Sur coast

CalTrans says parts of Highway 1 through north SLO County and south Monterey County are showing “significant instability” from ongoing rain.

The agency said yesterday that several areas are unstable including Mill Creek, Paul’s Slide and Lucia in the Big Sur area. Debris from rock slides is “undermining” the roads, according to a CalTrans press release yesterday.

The agency said it may hold a resupply convoy where residents in the area can leave their homes to gather supplies, but it’s not clear when that could happen.

Highway 1 is closed from the elephant seal viewing area north of San Simeon to south of Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County. A rockslide south of Ragged Point in SLO County has also made that inaccessible from the south.

CalTrans is giving updates on this area on Twitter @CaltransD5.

40 Prado Homeless Services Center asking for more volunteers

40 Prado Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo says it needs volunteers due to high demand after this round of heavy weather.

Volunteers are needed for tasks including check-in, serving meals and setting up cots.