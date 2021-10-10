-
There are more than 20,000 trees in San Luis Obispo’s urban forest. Now, the City is asking for help to determine how that forest will be cared for in the…
-
A group of non-profit legal firms are filing a lawsuit against the City of San Luis Obispo seeking to end alleged criminalization of homelessness by the…
-
Officials say the City of San Luis Obispo is water-secure for now, despite several years of drought conditions.The City of San Luis Obispo relies on water…
-
23 new lots could be made into residential units in San Luis Obispo after the City Council approved a tentative map of a proposed development project.But…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo is looking to add another mental health clinician and specially-trained police officer to its Community Action Team (CAT).The…
-
The intersection at Orcutt and Tank Farm in San Luis Obispo is getting a makeover as crews begin work this week to install a new roundabout.The city’s…
-
San Luis Obispo City Council unanimously approves first-ever plan for carbon neutral city operationsIn a July 6 meeting, the San Luis Obispo City Council approved the first-ever plan for carbon neutral city operations.San Luis Obispo already had a…
-
As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the City of San Luis Obispo is deciding whether to keep some pandemic-era changes, like dining parklets.The city…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo is proposing improvements to several crosswalks throughout the city as part of a greater pedestrian improvement project.Luke…
-
If you’ve parked your car in Downtown San Luis Obispo over the last week, you may have noticed new multi-space pay stations are now installed in the…