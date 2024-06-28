© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
San Luis Obispo featured on CNN Travel’s list of top 10 places to visit in America

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:20 PM PDT
Storm clouds gather above the Edna Valley.
Rob DeGraff/Flickr
Storm clouds gather above the Edna Valley.

This week, San Luis Obispo was named one of the top ten places to visit in America by CNN.

The television network evaluated small, lesser-known cities with unique personalities. They look at the attractions, food, culture, and nightlife in each place.

San Luis Obispo ranked fifth for its trails, coastal scenery and wineries. It was praised for its “old-school, relaxed California vibes.”

The article highlighted local attractions including the Madonna Inn, the Sunset Theater, the Ethiopian restaurant Ebony and Ah Louis.

Richmond, Virginia topped the list, while Duluth, Minnesota was at the bottom.

People can view the list here.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
