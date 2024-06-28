San Luis Obispo featured on CNN Travel’s list of top 10 places to visit in America

This week, San Luis Obispo was named one of the top ten places to visit in America by CNN.

The television network evaluated small, lesser-known cities with unique personalities. They look at the attractions, food, culture, and nightlife in each place.

San Luis Obispo ranked fifth for its trails, coastal scenery and wineries. It was praised for its “old-school, relaxed California vibes.”

The article highlighted local attractions including the Madonna Inn, the Sunset Theater, the Ethiopian restaurant Ebony and Ah Louis.

Richmond, Virginia topped the list, while Duluth, Minnesota was at the bottom.

People can view the list here.