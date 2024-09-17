What to expect as Cal Poly SLO students arrive for move-in week

Thousands of Cal Poly students, along with their parents and guardians, are arriving for move-in week.

If downtown streets and popular spots like Avila Beach seem busier than usual, you're not mistaken.

Whitney Szentesi, with the City of San Luis Obispo, said Cal Poly’s freshman orientation, known as Week of Welcome, is helping new students get to know the area.

“Students are coming into the community and being introduced to all the things about San Luis Obispo that we love and hold dear, so it's a really fun time for both the community and for Cal Poly students,” Szentesi said.

Szentesi said people should expect traffic near campus, road closures, and noise from Week of Welcome events, including fireworks at Spanos Stadium.

More information on traffic and road closures is available on the city’s website .

According to the university, this year's move-in process is different due to ongoing construction, such as renovations at the library. Instead of parking lots, students are moving in building by building.

University Housing Executive Director Juliette Duke said things are off to a good start.

“Our hope for this week is that the process just goes smoothly– that everyone is safe and everyone feels welcomed as we move in and welcome our 8,000 students living on campus,” Duke said.

Cal Poly expects about 22,900 students to be enrolled this fall. Classes start on Monday.

Other schools on the Central Coast, like UC Santa Barbara, are also holding their move-in weeks.