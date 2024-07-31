© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Cal Poly alumnus places in cross country mountain biking event at Paris Olympics

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published July 31, 2024 at 5:20 PM PDT
Cal Poly alumnus, Christopher Blevins, competed at the Paris Olympics in its men's cross-country mountain biking event earlier this week. He finished 13th out of 36 competitors.

Blevins, who also participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, improved his performance this year but still hoped to win a medal.

“I was really aiming for that, so it was a natural disappointment with not getting the result, but there's also a feeling of satisfaction, knowing I did the best I can, and I had my family there watching which was really special,” Blevins said.

The two-time Olympian started biking at five years old. He graduated from Cal Poly in 2021 with a degree in Entrepreneurship.

“I chose Cal Poly as a good environment to really focus on my outside racing, and I was able to really balance that with a great college experience,” Blevins said.

Some of Blevins’ favorite places in San Luis Obispo County to practice mountain biking are the Cuesta Ridge and Moñtana De Oro.

He said he hopes to compete in the 2028 Olympic games.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
