Cal Poly SLO engineering team build prosthetic hand for student

KCBX | By Sarina Grossi
Published April 1, 2024 at 5:30 PM PDT
Cal Poly SLO engineering team (L to R) Cameron Yartz, Madeline Everson, Emma Caringella, and Dawn Veditz work together to help build a new prosthetic for Everson.
Sarina Grossi
Some Cal Poly engineering students are building another student a new left hand.

Engineering students Emma Caringella, Dawn Veditz and Cameron Yartz agreed to build a new prosthetic for their classmate Madeline Everson as their senior project.

Yartz says they wanted to make a difference in Everson’s life.

“This was all our first choice,” Yartz said. “We actually want to deliver a cool device for Maddie at the end of all of this, so let's actually work hard at this.”

Everson likes to lift weights, but she was born without a left hand. She said she used her old prosthetic to help her at the gym, but it began to break after using it for six years.

“It's really just something that can grab something which is kind of the biggest limitation with my hand, and so when I am able to go in with my prosthetic and do the exercises, I think it's really rewarding for me,” Everson said.

Everson works as a sponsor for the project. Since she has an engineering background, she gives the team feedback when needed. They’ve since made about four prototypes of the device.

As they approach their last quarter working on the project, they’re finishing up the final version.

Their senior project is funded by a Cal Poly SLO lab called, Transforming Engineers Through Community Hands-On Engagement, or TECHE, which focuses on helping people with disabilities.
Sarina Grossi
KCBX Reporter Sarina Grossi is currently working to earn her Journalism degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She also works as a news anchor and reporter for KCPR Radio and as the Digital Manager for Mustang Media Group. Sarina was editor-in-chief of her community college newspaper. In her free time, she likes to read, watch movies, do arts and crafts, and go to thrift and antique stores.
