-
Cal Poly University engineer students have invented a robot that can help disabled surfers get in and out of the water. The students tested the…
-
Coping with the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all families, but for families caring for children with disabilities, it can be especially…
-
In Paso Robles, some students with disabilities returned to campus Monday, and the school district is hoping to serve more students with in-person…
-
For 30 years, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has transformed the landscape of our nation and created opportunities for the more than 60 million…
-
Providing disabled adults and their advocates information about available support services, the nonprofit Independent Living Navigator helps people living…
-
-
Broadcast date: 5/5/16In recent years, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, (Cal Poly) has made diversity one of its highest…