Cal Poly SLO students, faculty and staff gathered on campus to protest for Palestinian lives

More than one hundred students, faculty and staff gathered at Cal Poly for a demonstration in support of Palestinian civilians Thursday.

Students on Dexter Lawn walked of class and layed in the grass, to represent the thousands of Palestinians who have been killed on the Gaza strip, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues overseas.

Abolitionist Action Central Coast and Cal Poly Students for Quality Education, two student-led campus groups, organized the walkout, calling for a federal ceasefire and asking that Cal Poly divest from corporations that supply weapons or fuel to Israel.

“We're here as students because we feel like we have a responsibility to show our support for humanity and to speak for Palestinian men, women, and children who are trying so desperately to have their voices heard,” said Lena, a student organizer who asked that only her first name be used for safety reasons. “As a student, I feel like, and as also a Palestinian, I do feel like I'm partially responsible for being their voice.”

Janae Sargent Information about the war in Gaza was provided during a demonstration at Cal Poly SLO Thursday that was in support of Palestinian civilians.

Plant Sciences Professor Ashraf Tubeileh was one of several faculty members lining the demonstration in support of students.

“I feel that students have like the First Amendment guarantees their right of speech and free speech and they wanted to demonstrate here in solidarity with Gaza and in solidarity like with the Palestinian people and to raise their voices against what's going on like the genocide that is happening in Gaza,” Tubeileh said. “They're putting their jobs or their careers, some of them, on the stake here. So this is the least we can do to support them.”

Demonstrators on Dexter lawn were peaceful, laying silently for approximately 40 minutes before screaming to represent the lives lost on the Gaza strip.

A handful of students wearing “Free Them Now” T-Shirts and Israeli flags watched the demonstration, but were also peaceful.

In a written statement, University representative Matt Lazier said that Cal Poly is obligated as a public university to uphold the first amendment rights of all students, employees and visitors who express themselves lawfully and within University policy.

“All campus community members and visitors who abide by the law and the university’s policies are welcome to express themselves on our campus,” Lazier said. “However, Cal Poly will not tolerate violence, vandalism, trespassing or any other criminal activities on its campus, and any such actions will be addressed swiftly and appropriately.”

Students and faculty expressed gratitude for the greater San Luis Obispo community and asked that people do their own research on the Israel-Palestine war and get involved in local efforts.