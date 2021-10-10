-
A new exhibit documenting the local Black Lives Matter movement is open for virtual viewing at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.The exhibit is titled "We…
During a Feb. 16 meeting, San Luis Obispo City council discussed findings of a recent After-Action Report about a June Black Lives Matter protest where…
After nearly two weeks of widespread calls for action, the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) announced Wednesday it was recommending a criminal…
San Luis Obispo activist and organizer Tianna Arata did not enter a plea during her court appearance Thursday for the criminal charges she is facing,…
Hundreds gathered Tuesday at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse for a Free Tiana Arrata rally. Across the street, a group of counter-protesters formed…
The San Luis Obispo Police Department has released drone video footage of a Tuesday night Black Lives Matter protest, asking for information about a…
Thousands on the Central Coast have been protesting police killings of black people this week, with over five days of demonstrations in San Luis Obispo…
This week is San Luis Obispo Pride, a celebration of the Central Coast LGBTQ+ community. Over the weekend there will be parties, drag performances and…
Students and members of local activists groups gathered outside Cal Poly’s Winter Career Fair Thursday in San Luis Obispo. They were protesting the campus…
There were hundreds of protests across the nation Thursday in response to President Trump’s recent firing of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Here on…