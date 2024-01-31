"This is very exciting": new affordable housing units open in SLO

A nonprofit organization on the Central Coast has unveiled San Luis Obispo's latest affordable housing development.

Local officials attended the grand opening event on Tuesday, marking the completion of Broad Street Place — a facility consisting of 40 residential units and three commercial spaces.

Ken Trigueiro is the CEO of People’s Self Help Housing, the SLO-based nonprofit that built the units.

“When I get to hear a resident’s story about what conditions were like for them before moving in here and after– that’s what I look forward to,” Trigueiro said. “That's what keeps me waking up every morning wanting to do more.”

Broad Street Place caters to individuals who are low income or below, meaning a four person household earning about $95,000 annually or less in SLO County would qualify, according to a State Department of Housing and Community Development report.

Anthony Chapman, a veteran and street musician living in one of the new units, said this is the first time he’s had a place of his own.

“It's changed my life so much,” Chapman said. “Now I'm not only looking forward to the rest of this year, but next year as well.”

The housing includes amenities like a shared kitchen, laundry and supportive services. Licensed clinical social workers are available to assist residents in addressing any housing-related issues they may encounter.

Erica Stewart, the Mayor of San Luis Obispo, emphasized the importance of these new housing units in tackling the pressing issue of housing unavailability in the area.

“When I think about the many, many calls I get about how much we need housing, this is a perfect example,” Stewart said. “It's dignity; it’s respectful; it is child care; it is climate care– from electric vehicle chargers to bikes.”

Each unit's rent is capped at 30% of the total income of the household.

“This is really exciting,” Stewart added.

While Broad Street Housing is currently at full capacity, a waitlist is in place for those interested in applying. More information can be found at pshhc.org.