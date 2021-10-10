-
A group of non-profit legal firms are filing a lawsuit against the City of San Luis Obispo seeking to end alleged criminalization of homelessness by the…
-
There’s an affordable housing crunch throughout San Luis Obispo County, and to help meet the demand, a new housing development project in Pismo Beach is…
-
Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, are secondary residences generally added to already existing properties. ADUs can be completely separate units that are…
-
San Luis Obispo County’s League of Women Voters hosted its final Lunch with the League webinar on homelessness June 21.This was the fifth webinar in the…
-
A gray wolf made a brief appearance in Monterey County last week, and experts say spreading awareness about this protected wolf is essential in minimizing…
-
In this episode of Issues & Ideas, we learn about a year-long San Luis Obispo Tribune investigation into substandard housing in San Luis Obispo County. We…
-
Renting in San Luis Obispo County is not cheap, and for many, the pandemic is adding more financial strain. To help, a SLO County housing program is…
-
Affordable housing is hard to find on the Central Coast. Smart Share Housing Solutions helps by matching homeowners who have extra bedrooms with those…
-
More than 173,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States. We learn more about one of those who died of COVID-19 in July—Su Thao, a Hmong…
-
California faced a crisis in affordable housing even before COVID-19, so how has the pandemic affected the situation? During shelter at home orders, and…