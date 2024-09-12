SLO County seeks public input on spending $15 million in federal funds

San Luis Obispo County is asking for public input on how to spend $15 million in federal funds. The money could be used for affordable housing, homelessness solutions or improvements to infrastructure and the local economy.

Marge Castle, Program Manager of the County’s Homeless Services Division, said there will be several in-person and virtual workshops to gather community feedback.

“Do we want to fund services to operate shelters, to do street outreach, warming centers, cooling centers? Do we need to help people learn new job skills? Do we need public infrastructure? Do we need new parks?,” Castle said.

The money comes from three grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

After taking public comments into consideration, the Board of Supervisors will decide how to allocate the funds.

“We're really hoping to get a very large response from the community,” Castle said. “We really want to hear what they have to say.”

Last year’s funds were used to build affordable housing.

Details about the online survey and upcoming meetings are available here.