Low-income families get chance at homeownership in Paso Robles

New affordable housing in Paso Robles will give low income families the chance to become homeowners. Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit dedicated to removing housing barriers, is building the homes on Vine Street.

Photo by Bryan Kirkpatrick. Construction crews are building new affordable housing in Paso Robles.

Nick Rasmussen, CEO of the nonprofit’s San Luis Obispo County branch, reports construction should be completed by next summer.

“It's nine single family homes that are being built right now, and we've selected the families,” Rasmussen said. “They go through a vetting process to be qualified for home ownership.”

The nonprofit is building the homes to address the region’s growing housing crisis, with each residence expected to cost $500,000 or less.

“The housing shortage in the state– in the county– is at an all-time high,” Rasmussen said. “The cost to live here in San Luis Obispo County is astronomical.”

SLO County faces soaring home values– with the average single-family home priced at $892,000, according to a 2023 County report.

Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity in San Luis Obispo County. Crews building the new Vine Street Residences.

Meanwhile, a very-low income family of four makes $57,900 a year, according to County Affordable Housing Standards.

“We have an opportunity to put people into homeownership, which changes the trajectory of a family's life– of a child’s life,” Rasmussen said.

Funding for the project comes from loans and grants provided by the City of Paso Robles, the County and federal agencies.

Rasmussen urges the community to support Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build more affordable housing by donating to or volunteering for the organization.