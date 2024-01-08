Local shelter increases support to transition occupants into permanent housing

In Paso Robles, a former Motel 6 converted into a homeless shelter plans to increase its support for residents with the help of Transitions Mental Health Association (TMHA), a local nonprofit.

TMHA will extend its homeless case management services to cover 10 rooms in the shelter.

Laurie Gardner, a Case Manager for TMHA, explained that once clients are settled into their housing, case managers will assist them in planning their next steps.

“It's kind of a great little setup for them, coming from being homeless,” Gardner said. “They have their own little place, they're not gonna have a roommate– it makes them feel safe.”

The supportive steps include health, recovery, and employment services– aiming to guide people toward stable housing.

Mark Lamore, Homeless Services Director for TMHA, anticipates the introduction of services at the Paso Motel 6 shelter site in the next 60 to 90 days.

“We can serve more people,” Lamore said. “There's always a greater need than there is availability, so we're always looking to expand programs.”

In 2019, the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo purchased the Motel 6. In collaboration with the El Camino Homeless Organization, they transformed it into an overnight shelter.

The shelter provides housing for residents overnight and feeds them evening meals seven days a week.