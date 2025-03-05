SLO City Council denies appeal to block plans for a proposed tiny home village

A controversial affordable housing project in San Luis Obispo survived an effort to halt the project's current design plan. In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the San Luis Obispo City Council denied an appeal submitted by neighbors that could have blocked the project before the council casts its final vote.

The community members who submitted the appeal said the city cannot develop housing at 466 Dana Street because of a written agreement made between the city and the previous owner of the historical site in the late 80s.

The original owner, Mary Gail Black, supposedly intended to have the property restored as a public park with its trees preserved and the lot named after her late partner, Mildred Waterman.

A handful of people who are related to or who claim to have known Black attended last night’s council meeting.

“My aunt would be turning over in her grave right now if she knew what you were contemplating. I am telling you, this is not what she wishes. I am her great niece,” said Sally Aiken during public comment.

The Waterman Village housing project, as proposed, would provide 20 tiny homes on the lot for low income and very low income people. In California, that means the person would have to make less than about $50,000 a year to qualify for the housing.

Supporters of the project, like Carrie Trap Castro, also attended the meeting, touting the city’s need for affordable housing.

"My own son, a full-time employee at Costco is considered low-income, cannot afford to live here on his own and worries he never will. This is a reality for many in our community, especially older adults on fixed incomes," Castro said.

After hearing public comment on both sides and a presentation from city staff about the project and its written agreement with Black, council members determined that the technicalities of the decades-old agreement do not restrict the city from providing housing on the lot.

The council also said that the City of San Luis Obispo does not have the funding to maintain the aging adobe structures on the property. The nonprofit organization, Smart Share Housing Solutions, who proposed this project would provide funds to help restore and maintain the property.

The council is expected to vote on whether to move forward with the project after amendments are made by city staff.

