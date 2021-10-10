-
Many might not know it, but among homeless veterans, women are the fastest growing group. A 2017 Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) report…
-
On this week's Issues & Ideas: An expo on tiny homes is coming to San Luis Obispo on Oct. 12, focused on exploring every facet of the housing trend that's…
-
The number of homeless people in San Luis Obispo County increased this year. A recent report from the county’s social services department revealed the…
-
California lawmakers have pitched dozens of bold, high-profile solutions to California’s affordable housing shortage: billion dollar affordable-housing…
-
Santa Barbara may be adding some tiny homes to the city's housing stock. In hopes of securing more than $6 million in funding, the Santa Barbara City…
-
This week the San Luis Obispo city council voted unanimously to update the city’s zoning rules. In a five-hour meeting Tuesday night, the council approved…
-
Broadcast date: 6/1/2017Just turn on the T.V. and you’ll find tiny homes are everywhere! While tiny homes aren’t for everyone, they have the potential to…