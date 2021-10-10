-
Erica A. Stewart is San Luis Obispo’s new mayor. She was appointed to the position after her predecessor, Heidi Harmon, stepped down. Council member…
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is stepping down on September 26, and now the search is on for who will fill her seat — or take a City Council seat —…
The San Luis Obispo City Council approved the 2021-23 financial plan at a meeting June 1. It includes an expansion of the city’s police budget, which has…
During a Feb. 16 meeting, San Luis Obispo City council discussed findings of a recent After-Action Report about a June Black Lives Matter protest where…
More than 100 local elected officials across California sent a letter to Governor Jerry Brown this week calling for a statewide plan “to phase out oil and…
At its March 21 meeting, the San Luis Obispo City Council will look at options regarding the Rental Housing Inspection Program. Last week, the council…
On local government agendas this week, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will continue the hearing that began Monday morning on the Phillips…
One Central Coast city is making a statement on climate change, asking the federal government to get working on a plan for reducing dependence on fossil…