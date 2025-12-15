© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Housing Commissioner ousted after misconduct allegations

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published December 15, 2025 at 5:24 PM PST
Tenant Commissioner Nancy Welsh denied allegations against her at a San Luis Obispo City Council meeting on December 15.
City of SLO
Tenant Commissioner Nancy Welsh denied allegations against her at a San Luis Obispo City Council meeting on December 15.

The San Luis Obispo City Council removed a member of the Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners Monday, citing allegations of misconduct and racially discriminatory remarks.

The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, or HASLO, received reports alleging Tenant Commissioner Nancy Welsh misrepresented her role as a member of the board to her fellow tenants at her housing site.

Several neighbors told HASLO that they felt intimidated by Welsh after she suggested her role on the board could “affect their housing status.”

Michelle Pedigo, the Executive Director of HASLO, said that she repeatedly requested that Commissioner Welsh stop behaving as if she was agency staff.

“We did an investigation of every incident,” Pedigo told the council. “We had enough people saying that this happened that we really had no reason to believe that it didn't happen.”

There were also complaints that she identified herself as a property manager and allowed someone with an active arrest warrant to stay in an empty unit without a background check.

In another reported incident, Welsh allegedly pepper sprayed a neighbor’s guest.

Commissioner Welsh also spoke at the meeting. She said she served with integrity and she should have had more opportunities to respond to the accusations.

“The information being presented is inaccurate,” Commissioner Welsh said. “I have not participated in the actions I'm accused of.”

HASLO owns and operates 168 apartments in San Luis Obispo through the Public Housing Program. The Board of Commissioners approves the agency’s annual budget and sets policy but their role as commissioners doesn’t make them supervisors or HASLO staff.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development San Luis Obispo City CouncilHASLO
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
Related Content