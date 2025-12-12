Coastal Commission votes to approve Diablo Canyon permit

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant received an important approval it will need to continue operating after its planned 2030 closure date.

The California Coastal Commission voted Thursday to allow Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to keep the plant running. The plant provides almost ten percent of California’s electricity.

The commission’s approval came on the condition that PG&E broaden its previous plan to make up for Diablo Canyon’s impact on local marine life.

PG&E will limit future development in the areas surrounding the plant called the Diablo Canyon Lands. That includes about 4,500 acres in the North Ranch area, up from 1,200 acres in the previous plan.

The new deal also includes 25 miles of hiking trails and a promise to set aside additional land for purchase for conservation purposes.

PG&E / the California Coastal Commission PG&E will set aside land surrounding the Diablo Canyon Power Plant for future conservation.

People took the commission meeting as a chance to speak in favor and against the nuclear plant generally, but many people also critiqued the specifics of the mitigation plan.

“I can't wrap my head around it. 45,000 acres, 12,000 acres. All this land mitigation stuff. I don't get it,” Daryl Gale told the commission. “How does it save the fish larvae and their microscopic friends?”

Commissioner Christopher Lopez said that the land set aside will matter to generations of future Californians.

“ I'm appreciative of everybody's willingness to come to the table,” Lopez said. “I feel like nobody's happy and often that's a sign of good work.”

The permit passed on a vote of nine to three. Diablo Canyon will still need approval from federal and local regulators in order to continue operating for another twenty years.

