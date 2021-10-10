-
Diablo Canyon Power Plant owner Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) is looking for community input on its plan to decommission California's last nuclear power…
-
Pacific Gas and Electric has agreed to pay out $85 million to San Luis Obispo County and several Central Coast cities and public schools to help ease the…
-
The safety of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is being considered by members of the U.S. Senate. The Committee on Environment and Public Works heard…
-
The California State Water Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to present studies regarding Diablo Canyon's cooling process. The hearing is…
-
An environmental group working to shut down Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County is taking its argument to the U.S. Court of…
-
The Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee is scheduled to conclude its two days of public meetings in Avila Beach on Wednesday, starting with a tour…
-
Reactor No. 2 at Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant is currently shut down for scheduled maintenance and refueling.PG&E says it needs to bring in more than…
-
Pacific Gas and Electric Company released a report Wednesday saying Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant is seismically safe and able to withstand the…
-
Diablo Canyon's Unit 2 reactor was offline Friday evening as Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews fix recently discovered problems on a couple of the…
-
Scientists are gathering in Southern California this week to consider methods for studying the cancer rates of those who live near nuclear facilities like…