SLO County Supervisors stay neutral on controversial statewide nuclear power bill

San Luis Obispo County’s Board of Supervisors could not agree on whether to support a state bill that would loosen restrictions on nuclear power in California.

Right now, California bans new nuclear power plants unless the federal government approves fuel rod reprocessing and a method for disposing of high-level nuclear waste.

Assembly Bill 305 would change that.

The bill would allow for new, small nuclear reactors, and it would direct state agencies to create a plan to expand nuclear energy. It would also exempt Diablo Canyon, California’s last operating nuclear plant, from the state’s current ban.

However, the board could not reach a consensus and ultimately chose to stay neutral.

During public comment, Linda Seeley with Mothers for Peace opposed the bill. She warned that exempting Diablo from waste rules could be dangerous.

“If you endorse 305, what it will do is tacitly open the doors for San Luis Obispo County to have additional nuclear waste here,” Seeley said. “As you know, this is a very seismically active part of the world, and the last thing that we need here is more nuclear waste.”

Supervisor Bruce Gibson agreed the bill should address waste disposal– and also voted to remain neutral. Supervisors John Peschong, Jimmy Paulding and Heather Moreno abstained, saying the bill is still too early in the legislative process.

Only one supervisor, Dawn Ortiz-Legg, voiced support. She said SLO County risks falling behind on clean energy.

“We're continually dominated by false information and a lot of fear mongering for years and years, when we've had complete safety when it comes to nuclear power,” Ortiz-Legg said. “I really have very little patience when the rest of the nation is going forth and leaving us behind.”

County supervisors will head to Sacramento at the end of the month to share their stances on state legislation.

