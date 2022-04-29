Governor Newsom changes stance on Diablo Canyon, considers trying to delay 2025 closure

There’s a chance Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in San Luis Obispo County could stay online for at least a few years past its planned closure in 2025.

Governor Gavin Newsom told the L.A. Times Thursday that he’s planning to ask for a share of the $6 billion in federal funds President Biden announced this month, which are meant to save nuclear plants at risk of closing.

Diablo Canyon’s operator, utility PG&E, has previously said it plans to shut down both reactors by 2025, but it appears Newsom is open to the possibility of delaying that closure by a few years. In a statement to KCBX News today, PG&E said it is committed to California’s clean energy future and is open to considering all options to ensure continued safe and reliable energy delivery to customers.

Newsom’s office told the Times that the reconsideration is mainly due to projected energy shortages in the next few years.

However, the governor also reportedly clarified to the Times that he would still like to see the plant shut down in the long term, even if the closure is delayed.

Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal reacted to this news by voicing support for renewable energy, but also calling on the governor not to make this decision without buy-in from local communities.

“I certainly appreciate the Governor’s interest in continuing California’s energy transition and reducing carbon emissions, but too many Central Coast jobs and livelihoods are at stake to make this decision without community input," Carbajal said in a release.

The application deadline for the federal funds is May 19.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.