renewable energy

Working toward California’s legislative goal of diverting 75% of organic waste from landfills, anaerobic digesters are being put to use on the Central…
Santa Barbara residents can expect to find information in their mailboxes this week about their new energy options as the city prepares to transition to…
$12 million in funding is coming to the Central Coast over the next two years to incentivize the building of electric vehicle chargers in San Luis Obispo,…
The city of Goleta is planning to replace more than 1,400 streetlight fixtures, which are expected to be more efficient and cost effective among other…
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is re-introducing legislation to protect federal land on the Central Coast, saying he’s optimistic Congress will…
Intending to take action against global warming, 32 California cities have passed bans on natural gas in new buildings. This week city officials in Santa…
Recently there’s been behind-the-scenes movement in the effort to bring offshore wind energy development to the Central Coast.Local, federal and state…
Diving into the subject of economic vitality and growth on the Central Coast, KCBX News speaks with Melissa James, CEO of a new collaboration among local…
In December the federal agency that decides what kind of energy development takes place in our nation’s coastal waters issued a guidebook to understanding…
California Governor Jerry Brown Tuesday sent a letter to President Obama, requesting the president permanently ban offshore oil and gas exploration in…