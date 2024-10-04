Local commercial fishing groups file lawsuit over offshore wind surveys in Morro Bay

Two commercial fishing groups based in San Luis Obispo County are trying again to block an offshore wind development company from surveying the coastal waters of Morro Bay.

The Morro Bay Commercial Fishermen's Organization and the Port San Luis Commercial Fishermen Association filed a new lawsuit against the California Coastal Commission and Equinor, also known as Atlas Wind, last month.

The groups worry that if Atlas Wind continues with its planned wind farm off the coast of Morro Bay it could negatively affect the area’s fishing industry.

The lawsuit said Atlas Wind is fast-tracking the development without the approval of local fisherman and harbor districts, which was required by the federal government when leasing the waters.

In a statement, Atlas Wind declined to comment on the lawsuit. The company said it’s still in the early planning stages and determining the appropriate path forward for ocean surveys.

The Coastal Commission also declined to comment on the suit. The state agency said it is committed to working with commercial and tribal fishing communities to identify potential impacts.

A hearing to review the litigation is scheduled for the end of the month.