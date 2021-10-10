-
Portland’s first female police chief and long-time Morro Bay resident, Penny Harrington, has died at 79.Harrington was not only Portland’s first police…
The company that owns the iconic smokestacks that tower over Morro Bay wants to demolish them. But with the community split over that idea, Vistra…
Fishermen in Morro Bay are about to get a much taller neighbor than the ancient volcanic mound that stands like a giant at the tip of the harbor.Wind…
The City of Morro Bay now has 18 months to decide the fate of the three smokestacks at the decommissioned power plant in Morro Bay. This comes after the…
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with the federal government May 25 to support California’s efforts to advance offshore wind energy…
A new water reclamation facility and its pipelines are under construction in Morro Bay. Crews will begin building a new section of the pipelines on…
A group of about 50 volunteer kayakers and stand-up paddle boarders begin training in May to help prevent people from disturbing wildlife in Morro Bay as…
Spring is the busiest time of the year for Pacific Wildlife Care (PWC). The nonprofit is getting ready for a seasonal influx of new animals, which means…
In response to the state’s stay-at-home order now in effect, local business groups are circulating an online petition, urging Governor Newsom to exclude…
King tides are the year’s highest and lowest tides, occurring when there is alignment of the gravitational pull between the sun, moon and Earth.…