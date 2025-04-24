Morro Bay adopts SLO County animal services rules

The City of Morro Bay is getting on board with San Luis Obispo County by changing its animal services laws.

The county provides animal services in Morro Bay, but the city rules weren’t in alignment with the county’s.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Morro Bay council members voted to adopt the county’s rules.

Some of those rules include:

Not feeding animals that are not on your property.

Drivers who hit animals are required to stop and help the animal or notify Animal Services.

Microchipping adult dogs and cats that are constantly leaving their owner’s property.

However, the city is asking to have its own rule when it comes to impounding lost pets.

Morro Bay is asking for a longer minimum waiting period of seven-days before those animals would be put up for adoption. The county has a minimum holding period of three days.

Eric Anderson is the Animal Services Manager for SLO County. He says it's good that Morro Bay and other cities in the area are updating their rules -- to avoid confusion when animals are picked up in different places.

“Cities have had codes that are in many ways similar to the county's code, but in some ways, [have] some significant differences and variances,” Anderson said.

The City of San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach have all adopted new ordinances following the county’s code on animal services.

