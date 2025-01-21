Concern grows over proposed battery storage facility in Morro Bay after Moss Landing Fire

A fire that erupted at a battery storage facility in Monterey County is heightening concerns from Central Coast representatives. The company that owns the Moss Landing facility is seeking state approval to build one in San Luis Obispo County.

In 2021 Vistra Corp. applied to build a battery storage facility at the old Morro Bay Power Plant to support renewable energy efforts in the state. The storage centers stash energy supply from sources like solar. But, safety concerns erupted across the community, because fires from lithium-ion batteries are known to be difficult to put out and the site by the embarcadero is on one of the city’s busiest streets.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis, who represents parts of SLO County, including the Morro Bay area, said she wants the company to withdraw its applications from the city and the state until safety concerns are resolved.

“I don't support a project in Morro Bay, especially given what I have seen happen in Moss Landing. It's critically important that we are in a preventive mode in Morro Bay and we have that opportunity right now,” Addis said.

This is the fourth fire to break out at a battery storage facility in California since 2021. Multiple news outlets report the Moss Landing fire was able to spread due to failures from one of its fire suppression systems.

Addis said she’s not interested in achieving climate goals at the expense of safety.

“Battery energy storage may have had its place up until now. It has had its place, but we're gonna have to work to ensure that we're not putting our communities at risk.”

Vistra Corp. did not respond to a request for comment in time for this broadcast.