Morro Bay wind developer halts ocean survey work

One of the three companies involved in the Morro Bay Wind Energy project is hitting pause on surveying, a key initial step towards building wind turbines.

Equinor, the developer of the Atlas Wind project, told KCBX it’s pausing operations to focus on other projects, including wind energy on the East Coast.

The Atlas Wind project proposes installing offshore wind turbines across 80,000 acres near Morro Bay. The fishing industry is concerned about the impact on marine life and the potential loss of key fishing areas.

Alan Alward is secretary of the Morro Bay Commercial Fishermen's Organization and co-chair of the Alliance of Communities for Sustainable Fisheries. He said local fishermen are relieved by the pause because more time is needed to evaluate potential risks to fisheries.

“That’s why we’re glad to see the site survey put off, and the whole thing kind of put off, because there's a lot more that needs to be done, and rushing into it is not the right thing,” Alward said.

Equinor said no decision had been made about resuming survey work. The company is permitted through mid-2026 and said it will provide three months’ notice to mariners before continuing.

Meanwhile, Invenergy, another leaseholder, told KCBX it is moving forward with its portion of the project.

Golden State Wind, another developer, did not address if it’s considering a pause– but did say that offshore wind is important to meet rising electricity demands.

