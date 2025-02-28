Morro Bay city council extends battery plant ban for another two years

In an effort to block the building of three Costco-sized battery storage facilities in Morro Bay, council members voted to extend the pause on the city’s ability to process permits for the plants. The ordinance will be in effect the next two years.

When the energy company, Vistra, applied for a permit to build a battery storage facility on the Morro Bay Power Plant lot, it was met with concern from local residents. Lithium-ion batteries, which are stored in these facilities, are known for safety hazards like fires.

With the lot located so close to homes, local businesses and schools many residents, including council members, are skeptical or outright against the company’s application.

At the meeting, Councilmember Zara Landrum praised the council’s decision to pass the ordinance.

“I feel like this is a really great step forward and I feel like Morro Bay is going to be a leader in our county for this kind of an ordinance,” Landrum said.

Barry Branin, a Morro Bay local, spoke during public comment. He said that he would like to see a similar ordinance implemented county-wide.

“Because if they put a battery storage thing behind Cayucos and we get the North East wind like we did the other day, we’ll be in real trouble,” Branin said.

Multiple battery storage facilities in California have caught on fire since 2021, with the most recent flare-up last week in Moss Landing. That facility is operated by Vistra—the same company that filed an application with Morro Bay.

According to Vistra, it paused its attempt to build a facility in Morro Bay until all safety concerns are resolved at the Moss Landing Plant.

