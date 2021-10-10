-
The Central Coast community is invited to weigh in on a plan for opening access to 8.5 miles of shoreline located on privately-owned Hollister Ranch in…
The Southern Central Coast has a new Coastal Commissioner. Meagan Harmon discussed some of her priorities for the coast including sea level rise, offshore…
In 2019, Governor Gavin Newson signed legislation requiring an updated plan to allow public access to the beaches on privately-owned Hollister Ranch on…
On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California…
Following a landmark decision by the California Coastal Commission to phase out off-highway vehicular use at Oceano Dunes, non-profit Friends of Oceano…
Friends of Oceano Dunes, a local nonprofit whose goal is to continue vehicular access at the dunes, filed a third lawsuit May 11 against the California…
Update March 18 10:00p.m.The California Coastal Commission unanimously voted to end the use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular…
The California Coastal Commission and State Parks want to hear from residents on plans to expand recreational activities at Oso Flaco Lake near…
Plans to create public access to the beaches on privately-owned land at Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara County is ongoing, but the pandemic has slowed…
At the end of an arcing sweep of shoreline tracing the pocket coves and steep cliffs of the Central Coast lies Oceano Dunes and its rippling sea of…