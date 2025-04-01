© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Sable Offshore could face $15 million fine for unauthorized work on Refugio oil spill pipeline

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:56 PM PDT
Oil on the beach at Refugio State Park in Santa Barbara, California, on May 19, 2015.
U.S. Coast Guard
Oil on the beach at Refugio State Park in Santa Barbara, California, on May 19, 2015.

Sable Offshore could face a nearly $15 million fine for unauthorized pipeline work along the Gaviota Coast– including repairs on the pipeline that caused the 2015 Refugio oil spill.

The California Coastal Commission will vote on the penalty next month.

A March 28 staff report from the California Coastal Commission said Sable has been repairing the pipeline without permits since last September, despite multiple cease-and-desist orders.

Sable disputed this in a statement to KCBX, claiming its work is fully authorized and accused the Commission of overreaching its authority.

The Coastal Commission will vote on the proposed fine at its April 10 meeting at the Hilton Beachfront Hotel in Santa Barbara. If approved, Sable must pay the fine within 180 days, restore affected areas and apply for necessary permits. A 10% reduction of the fine is possible if it complies with all conditions.

Sable sued the Coastal Commission in February– after the Commission sent a second cease-and-desist order– for allegedly overstepping its jurisdiction. Both sides are set for a case management conference in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on April 23.
Environment and Energy Refugio Oil SpillCalifornia Coastal Commission
