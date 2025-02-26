Split vote puts Refugio Oil Pipeline project in limbo

Efforts to restart the Refugio Oil Spill pipeline are in limbo after the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week deadlocked on a key vote.

The Board vote was split 2-2 on an appeal by environmental groups that challenged the transfer of permits to Sable Offshore, the company seeking to restart the pipeline. The tie means no decision was made– but both sides interpret the outcome differently.

Environmental groups, including the Environmental Defense Center, called it a victory, saying the permit transfer was not approved. They argued that restarting the pipeline would increase the risk of another spill like the 2015 disaster that leaked over 100,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean.

However, Sable Offshore said in a written statement that the stalemate allows them to move forward, since the Planning Commission’s prior approval still stands. The company said it has improved its pipeline safety measures, adding better leak detection and automatic shutoff systems.

With state approvals still pending, the project’s future remains uncertain.

