-
The 2015 Refugio oil spill in Santa Barbara County dumped an estimated 140,000 gallons of crude oil onto area beaches. It also effectively shut down…
-
Friday marked the anniversary of the Refugio Oil Spill. On May 19, 2015, a two-foot-diameter underground pipeline named Line 901 ruptured near Santa…
-
The criminal indictments against the pipeline company at the center of last year's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County coast are now public…
-
This has not been a good week for Plains All-American Pipeline, the company at the center of last year's Refugio Oil Spill.On Tuesday, the State of…
-
The State of California and Santa Barbara County announced Tuesday that they are moving forward with dozens of criminal charges against the pipeline…
-
Two of the main government organizations that responded to the Refugio oil spill nearly a year ago are now looking back and judging their efforts.Both the…
-
Three bills designed to protect the California coast from future oil spills are now law after being signed by Governor Jerry Brown Thursday. Two were…
-
Two powerful women in Congress are making a push for more stringent oil industry safety standards on the Central Coast. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) and Rep.…
-
Three months after the Refugio spill on Santa Barbara County's Gaviota Coast, sea lions, elephant and harbor seals that came in contact with the crude oil…
-
Scientists at UC Santa Barbara will spend the next year studying the effects of last May's big oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel. The Simons…