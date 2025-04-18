Central Coast Water Board refers Sable Offshore to attorney general for pipeline violations

The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board is taking legal action against the new owners of the pipeline involved in the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

On Thursday, the board unanimously voted to refer Sable Offshore Corp. to the California Attorney General for allegedly violating state water laws by polluting waterways.

The company is accused of performing pipeline work along the Gaviota Coast without proper permits and dumping waste into nearby streams. Sable reportedly ignored warnings and withheld key information.

Sable has previously said that its repair and maintenance work is fully authorised by local and state permits.

At the meeting, Michael Mills, the company’s outside counsel, said they hope to resolve the issue quickly.

“We feel the referral is not necessary, but we are committed to continuing to work with the board,” Mills said.

According to state officials, Sable’s work on the offshore platform– which includes the pipeline tied to the 2015 Refugio oil spill– violates several sections of the state’s water code and threatens water quality.

Now, the state attorney general could seek fines, a court order or other legal action against the company.

